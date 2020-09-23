Marginalised women show the way in Redlawada

Nekkonda (Warangal Rural): Every penny counts here. Yes, especially for those living in the nondescript Redlawada village where farming or toiling in the farm is the only source of income to make ends meet. Contrary to the name – Redlawada, which indicates a village of a dominant community, almost all the inhabitants belong to underprivileged communities.

Most of the women in the village are illiterate, loaded with social burdens and deplorable economic conditions. Against the backdrop of such an adversity, 10 gritty women came together and started a self-help group (SHG), christened as Srinivasa Mahila Podupu Sangham, in 2004.

The women floated the SHG with each of them investing Rs 30 per month. Depositing their savings in the society bank, they continued it for some time. As the years rolled, the members increased their share gradually from Rs 30 a month to present Rs 200 a month.

In 2006, a few SHGs in the village came together to establish Jai Hanuman Grama Sangham. Initially, each society contributed Rs 50 a month to the Jai Hanuman village society. Later they increased it to Rs 100 a month.

Even though the members had utilised their SHG money for their individual needs such as education of their children, healthcare etc, they paid back promptly. Whenever necessity arose, they took loan from the Jai Hanuman Grama Sangham. This apart, the SHGs are also availing bank linkage loans offered by the government whenever they are in need of larger amounts.

In a bid to move ahead a step financially, Srinivasa Mahila Podupu Sangham started Janani Jute Bag Cottage Industry, availing cash credit limit (CCL) bank loans. The SHG was well supported by the DRDA which provided them the training and marketing skills. The SHG procured four sewing machines availing loan from the bank.

Speaking to The Hans India, the team leaders Gundeboina Rajitha and Vasamsetty Srilatha said, "Based on workload, we all spare an hour or two every day to produce jute and cloth bags. Four of us stitch while the others take up cutting and zip work. It's a part time work which provides us additional income of around Rs 3,000 a month." Apparently, it's not all that they do.

Besides their daily chores in their homes, they all regularly go to farm works. And the mantra they learned all these years was 'savings'. Like the Srinivasa Podupu Sangham, there are many such SHGs in the Warangal Rural District that made women self-reliant. Invariably, these SHGs owe a lot to the District Collector M Haritha for their success. The Collector is not one who relies and satisfies with the reviews. She is the one who roams all across the district and inspects the developmental works.

Due to Haritha's endeavours, Warangal Rural district has so far ensured loans to the tune of Rs 127 crore to 7,749 SHGs. The district stood in the fifth place in the State in providing loans to the SHGs. The SHG leaders say that the Collector had always encouraged them and gave valuable suggestions for their development.