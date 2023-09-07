MLA Sathish Kumar kickstarts election campaign

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Voditala Satish Kumar started election campaign by performing special pooja at Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple in Jagannadhapur village of Elkaturthi mandal along with his wife on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by State Planning Commission Vice Presidents Boinapally Vinod Kumar and Hanumakonda ZP Chairman Dr Sudhir Kumar. Earlier, he unveiled the statue of Telangana Talli and laid the foundation stone for the minority building, unveiled the BRS flag and left for Jagannadhapur village in a bike rally.

Jagannadhapur and Jilugula villages turned pink and thousands of BRS activists cheered the campaign with drum claps, kolatam and women’s Mangal Haratis. Continuing the tradition Satish Kumar started his election campaign with the blessings of Sri Anjaneyaswamy in Jagannadhpur and door-to-door campaign was conducted.

People at every step and the BRS ranks cheered for Sathish Kumar. Speaking on the occasion the MLA expressed his gratitude to people who supported him in the development of Husnabad Constituency by electing him as an MLA twice since 2014.

He thanked Chief Minister KCR, minister KTR, Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Gangula Kamalakar, Vinod Kumar for allotting him the ticket for the third time as Husnabad MLA candidate on behalf of BRS party.

He said that Husnabad town and the constituency have been developed with thousands of crores of rupees and he assured that Husnabad will stand out in the development of the state in the coming days.

He said that the completion of the Gauravelli project is a matter of happiness as it is a boon to irrigate 1, 06, 000 acres in Husnabad constituency. Many roads from village to village laid, infrastructure facilities in every village provided, Mission Bhagiratha water to every house supplied and all the tanks in the constituency have been strengthened.

Boinapally Vinod Kumar u said that all the people of Husnabad Constituency should elected Sathish Kumar who is coming to you as the BRS MLA candidate for the third time with a huge majority.