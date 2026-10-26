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MLA Vedma Bojju Patel and wife extend support to orphaned children

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Couple pledges to provide care, nutrition and education, offering hope for a secure future

MLA Vedma Bojju Patel and wife extend support to orphaned children
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MLA Vedma Bojju Patel and wife extend support to orphaned children

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Khanapur: Khanapur MLA VedmaBojju Patel and his wife have won widespread appreciation for extending support to two orphaned children, taking responsibility for their care, upbringing and education.

The children, aged three years and eight months, belong to RamjiGond Nagar in Lakkaram Gram Panchayat, Utnoormandal. Their parents, Vitthal and Gangubai, died following illness, leaving the young children without parental care.

Moved by their plight, the MLA and his wife welcomed the children into their home and treated them with affection. On Sunday, 25 October, the couple invited both children to their residence, purchased new clothes and dressed them personally.

The MLA assured them that he would meet expenses for milk, nutrition and other essential needs. He also promised to ensure uninterrupted education and proper upbringing.

Their compassionate gesture has drawn praise from local residents, who see it as an inspiring example of humanity, social responsibility and public service.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Khanapur NewsVedma Bojju PatelOrphaned Children SupportUtnoor NewsTelangana Social Welfare
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