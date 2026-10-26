- JSP candidates allege forced withdrawal of nominations in civic polls
- Over 3k students and 300 startups gather at JNTUA conclave
- YSRCP will serve as guardians of Anantapur
- Tirupati to host CII regional summit
- Minor negligence leads to fatal electrical accidents: APSPDCL SE
- KTR dubs Telangana ‘ATM’ for Rahul Gandhi
- Elect NDA candidates to accelerate Nellore development: MP
- Online graduate voter applicants face attestation hurdle
MLA Vedma Bojju Patel and wife extend support to orphaned children
In Short
Couple pledges to provide care, nutrition and education, offering hope for a secure future
Khanapur: Khanapur MLA VedmaBojju Patel and his wife have won widespread appreciation for extending support to two orphaned children, taking responsibility for their care, upbringing and education.
The children, aged three years and eight months, belong to RamjiGond Nagar in Lakkaram Gram Panchayat, Utnoormandal. Their parents, Vitthal and Gangubai, died following illness, leaving the young children without parental care.
Moved by their plight, the MLA and his wife welcomed the children into their home and treated them with affection. On Sunday, 25 October, the couple invited both children to their residence, purchased new clothes and dressed them personally.
The MLA assured them that he would meet expenses for milk, nutrition and other essential needs. He also promised to ensure uninterrupted education and proper upbringing.
Their compassionate gesture has drawn praise from local residents, who see it as an inspiring example of humanity, social responsibility and public service.
Tummidihetti On Agenda… Revanth to meet Maha CM in Mumbai today
As Fine Paddy Prices Skyrocket… Procuring fine rice for PDS a big challenge for Telangana govt
Cyclone alert: Hyderabad IMD sounds red alert for heavy rain in Telangana
Govt must engage with Rahul; Congress leader must oblige traders
Bringing the scourge of famine to the spotlight is a good augury
The death of modesty: How political entitlement is rotting the republic