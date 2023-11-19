Mulugu: Fought with govt for solution to your problems says MLA Danasari Anasuya Seethakka

Mulugu : Congress candidate and sitting MLA Danasari Anasuya Seethakka campaigned vigorously in Mulugu constituency on Saturday. Appealing to the people to give her another chance, she said,” I am with you in your difficulties and pain. I have fought against the government for the solution of your problems. I will develop Mulugu constituency in all fields for the Congress party is coming to power.”

She campaigned in Motlagudem, Project Nagar, Tappamancha, Muttapur and Pasra villages in Mulugu constituency under Govinda Raopeta mandal on Saturday.

She said that all the people of Pasra village are her people, that he will work hard for the people of all walks of life, and that he will give all the cultivators lands. She promised that the main problem in Govinda Raopeta mandal is the issue of forest land. When the Congress party was in power, they brought the forest rights law and gave them all the rights, but the BRS tried to steal our lands by beating the forest officials.

When the Congress party comes to power in the State, she assured that she would provide Indiramma houses and industrial facilities to all the deserving ones.

All the people were also asked to vote for the hand symbol and win. She also said that all castes and sects are equal, he is not a person who supports any one sect, he said that we will give degrees to everyone who cultivates.