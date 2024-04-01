  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

'My Village My Pride’ event organised

My Village My Pride’ event organised
x
Highlights

Jagtial: A unique programme reflecting rural culture, ‘My Village My Pride’ was organised on Sunday at Tatipally village by Jyoti High School IIT...

Jagtial: A unique programme reflecting rural culture, ‘My Village My Pride’ was organised on Sunday at Tatipally village by Jyoti High School IIT Academy. The aim was to display the talent of rural children in front of their parents and villagers. The participants exhibited the village atmosphere and its prominence to the current generation of students.

Academy director Biyyala Haricharan Rao launched the programme by lighting the traditional lamp. A play on the importance of farmers drew appreciation of the gathering as also one showing children showering love on parents. Dances depicting rural beauty were well received.

Several students explained to the audience the top spots in their villages, well-known temples, benefits being provided by the government and greatness of the institution.

Among those present at the event were Sridhar Rao, Rajita, Ajita Mounik Rao, Tatepally MPTC Pudiri Srinivas, staffers Bakkashetty Anjaneyulu, Sripada Prashant, Atakam Ravi, RMPs Sripada Satyam, Abdullah, a large number of parents and villagers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X