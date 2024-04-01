'My Village My Pride’ event organised

Jagtial: A unique programme reflecting rural culture, ‘My Village My Pride’ was organised on Sunday at Tatipally village by Jyoti High School IIT Academy. The aim was to display the talent of rural children in front of their parents and villagers. The participants exhibited the village atmosphere and its prominence to the current generation of students.

Academy director Biyyala Haricharan Rao launched the programme by lighting the traditional lamp. A play on the importance of farmers drew appreciation of the gathering as also one showing children showering love on parents. Dances depicting rural beauty were well received.

Several students explained to the audience the top spots in their villages, well-known temples, benefits being provided by the government and greatness of the institution.

Among those present at the event were Sridhar Rao, Rajita, Ajita Mounik Rao, Tatepally MPTC Pudiri Srinivas, staffers Bakkashetty Anjaneyulu, Sripada Prashant, Atakam Ravi, RMPs Sripada Satyam, Abdullah, a large number of parents and villagers.