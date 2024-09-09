Naini hits back: BRS delayed Kalakshetram for commissions

Warangal: Countering former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar’s accusations that the Congress was claiming undue credit for the completion of Kaloji Kalakshetram, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy hit back strongly by criticizing him for delaying the construction for nine years.

Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Naini said that the BRS leaders delayed the Kalakshetram for commissions. “The Congress will claim credit for completing the remaining works in just eight months. The district ministers, Mayor, KUDA chairman and administration monitored frequently to ensure the completion of Kalakshetram. We engaged as many as 380 labourers daily,” Naini said.

He questioned why the BRS leaders didn’t take up the construction of a bridge on Naim Nagar nalah during their regime even though the people needed it dearly. “I have been focusing on Kalakshetram and Naim Nagar bridge since I became an MLA. I met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for funds and made it possible,” Naini said. The government has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the construction of Kalakshetram and that will reveal the BRS leaders’ corruption under the garb of Telangana protagonists, he said. “Having all this behind him, Vinay talks like a sage. The former MLA needs an award like Nata Kireeti,” he ridiculed. Naini said that the Congress is providing a transparent governance and CM Revanth is available for all unlike KCR who never allowed anyone to meet him including his MLAs.

Naini said that CM Revanth who is scheduled to inaugurate Kaloji Kalakshetram has cancelled his tour to Hanumakonda due to incessant rains in the State and Union Finance Ministry officials’ visit.