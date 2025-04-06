Naini offers floral tributes to Jagjivan Ram

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that the services rendered by former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, are unforgettable and inspirational. On Saturday, the 118th birth anniversary of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, freedom fighter and social reformer, was commemorated at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanumakonda. The event was organized by the District Scheduled Castes Development Department.

Floral tributes were offered to Jagjivan Ram’s portrait by MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, KR Nagaraju, District Collector Praveenya, and Additional Collector Venkat Reddy.

Speaking at the event, MLA Rajender Reddy assured efforts would be made to instal a statue of Jagjivan Ram in Hanumakonda and requested a committee to initiate site inspection.

He stressed the importance of remembering Jagjivan Ram’s legacy, who held key ministerial positions under the leadership of Prime Ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

He praised Jagjivan Ram’s remarkable struggle against caste discrimination and emphasized the significance of honoring the sacrifices of visionary leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar. “True tribute,” he said, “lies in conveying their message and ideals to future generations.”