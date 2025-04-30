Nirmal: Parents will be punished if minors are found driving, warns SP

Nirmal: Expressing concern over minors driving under influence of alcohol and causing accidents, SP G Janaki Sharmila warned parents of legal actions for permitting their young children to drive vehicles.

The police booked around 100 cases during the special drive targeting minor driving vehicles on Sunday.

On Tuesday at the district police headquarters, 91 minors and 107 parents received counseling from the SP and Additional SP Upender Reddy. The SP emphasised that drunk driving at night especially after consuming alcohol at hotels and roadside eateries (dhabas), is a major cause of accidents.

The SP warned that if minors continue to drive despite repeated counseling, legal action will be taken against parents and vehicle owners. Additional SP Upender Reddy conducted a counseling session using a PowerPoint presentation for parents and vehicle owners. He explained that minors lack the reflexes and quick decision-making skills required to avoid sudden obstacles, leading to fatal accidents.

Through videos, he demonstrated real-life incidents where families suffered losses due to minor driving accidents.

He also showcased short films based on past road accident victims and explained the legal consequences of allowing minors to drive. The event was attended by RI officers and other policemen.