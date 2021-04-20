No lockdown on the cards, says Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Warangal: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday ruled out imposition of lockdown in the State. "The situation is not that alarming as propagandised by some people with vested interests," he said, stating that the government was taking measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the MGM Hospital here, he said that Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka etc. may be precarious but the Telangana State is well prepared to tackle the pandemic.

Referring to a patient running away from MGM Hospital, the Minister said that it doesn't mean that the hospital has no proper facilities. He appealed to people not to believe in rumours. "MGM Hospital is well equipped to deal with the Covid-19. The hospital has 1,370 beds, PPE kits, ventilators and oxygen facilities," the Health Minister asserted.

There are certain forces working to show the State-run hospitals in low esteem. It may affect the spirit of medical officials who have been working day and night for the well-being of the people, Rajender said. Not all the deaths in MGM Hospital were due to Covid-19, he said, stating that at least 25 people would die in the hospital due to various ailments.

He said that it's not possible to conduct RTPCR tests for everyone. RTPCR tests will be done only after conducting Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and according to the medical condition of the patent. Referring to the ensuing municipal elections in the backdrop of coronavirus spread, the Minister said that it won't be a problem as the authorities were taking all possible care.