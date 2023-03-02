Onus of conserving ancient temples lies on everyone: Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Warangal: The onus is on everyone to conserve the ancient temples with historic background, Spiritual Guru Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said. Jeeyar along with Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and his wife Usha offered prayers at the Sannur Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Raiparthy mandal of Warangal district on Wednesday.





Jeeyar said, "Temples have contributed for the welfare of society. For ages, temples have remained an important part of society. They have played a significant role in keeping the people united." It's unfortunate that temple lands were subjected to encroachment now and even before independence, Jeeyar said. The seer said that the State Government was trying to bring back the glory of temples, he added. He told the people to be proactive in developing the temples.





Errabelli said that efforts are on to renovate the Sannur Venkateshwara Swamy temple with an outlay of Rs 10 crore. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving top priority for development of temples, he added. Spirituality is a practice of peace and purpose, Errabelli said, stating that it can help coping with stress, depression etc. Earlier, Errabelli explained the historical significance of the temple to Jeeyar. In another development, Heartfulness Institute in association with the Union Ministry of Culture and the State Government is to organise a three-day Yoga Mahotsav from March 3. The event will be conducted at the University Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda. It may be mentioned here that this is the second edition of the Yoga Mahotsav coinciding with 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations across the country. It's known as a campaign called 'Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan', aimed at promoting awareness and benefits of yoga asanas, pranayama, mudras and meditation.



