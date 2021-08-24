P Pravinya to head Warangal civic body

Warangal: The State government on Monday appointed P Pravinya, a 2016 Batch IAS officer, as the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

The appointment comes after the transfer of Pamela Satpathy who was posted as the Yadadri-Bhongir District Collector on June 13. Presently, Pravinya is holding the post of Additional Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

It may be mentioned here that Hanumakonda District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu has been acting as the in-charge (FAC) Commissioner of the urban local body since the transfer of Pamela Satpathy.