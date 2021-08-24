  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

P Pravinya to head Warangal civic body

P Pravinya to head Warangal civic body
x

P Pravinya to head Warangal civic body

Highlights

The State government on Monday appointed P Pravinya, a 2016 Batch IAS officer, as the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Warangal: The State government on Monday appointed P Pravinya, a 2016 Batch IAS officer, as the Municipal Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

The appointment comes after the transfer of Pamela Satpathy who was posted as the Yadadri-Bhongir District Collector on June 13. Presently, Pravinya is holding the post of Additional Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

It may be mentioned here that Hanumakonda District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu has been acting as the in-charge (FAC) Commissioner of the urban local body since the transfer of Pamela Satpathy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X