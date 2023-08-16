Patriotic fervour marks Independence Day

Warangal: Telangana witnessed phenomenal growth in the last nine years, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag as part of 77th Independence Day celebration in Jangaon on Tuesday, he said that the Telangana Government which rolled out a plethora of welfare and developmental programmes stood number one in the country.

“Jangaon district once languished under famine conditions is now witnessing green pastures due to the government’s focus on irrigation. Farmers are happy as they get abundant irrigation facilities through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Sri Ram Sagar Project and Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme,” Errabelli said. The government gave high priority to agriculture, Errabelli said, referring to the Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power supply and Rythu Bima.

The government waived crop loans to the tune of Rs 411 crore in two phases, he added. MLAs Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Thatikonda Rajaiah and District Collector Ch Sivalingaiah were among others present.