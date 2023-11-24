Peddapalli: BRS never cared for Dalits says Mayawati

Peddapalli : The national president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayavati, accused the BRS government of neglecting the Dalit community in Telangana.

She said that the KCR government has only paid lip service to Dalits, focusing solely on securing votes and undermining them politically. He addressed a massive election meeting in Peddapalli town on Thursday.

Mayawati said that due to the constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar, the oppressed communities got education, employment and political opportunities. The BSP government will ensure justice and opportunities for all classes if come to power.

She highlighted the achievements of Dr Ambedkar’s vision for social justice and equal opportunities. The BRS government neglecting the broader issues of education, employment, and political representation of Dalits, she said.

Nationwide implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations and Kanshiram’s in advocacy for reservations in education and employment for socially and economically disadvantaged groups was essential for their growth, the BSP chief said.

She stated that the BSP is committed to upholding the rights of all communities and expressed concern over the lack of reservations in the private sector nationwide. Congress and BJP failed to deliver justice to marginalised communities.

Mayawati criticised the BRS government for alleged discrimination against Dalits and advocated for policies that truly address the concerns of all communities. She called for reservation policies in the private sector, echoing the successful implementation in Uttar Pradesh during her tenure.

She also assured that the BSP is only partly working for the welfare of all communities, unlike Congress and BJP.