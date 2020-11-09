Provide aid to flood-hit immediately, BJP to government

Warangal: BJP State spokesperson Rakesh Reddy questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as to why the government didn't extended monetary help to those affected by floods in Warangal like it was done in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media in Warangal on Monday, Rakesh Reddy said lakhs of rupees were given to flood victims in Hyderabad. But no help was extended to the victims in Warangal, though the district had experienced floods much before the capital city, he pointed out.

The BJP leader questioned why the government is neglecting the people of Warangal. He alleged that Chief Minister KCR and his son Minister KT Rama Rao were telling lies that they had helped the people of Warangal and Oscar award should be given to them for their excellent acting. "KTR is not the working president of TRS but more a worrying president. Afraid of the growing popularity of the BJP, he is giving statements, which have no sense," he said.

Reddy demanded the State provide Rs 20,000 to the flood victims. Stating that compensation was not paid to the victims even three months after the floods, he asked Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao why he is not persuading the CM to give the compensation.

Rakesh Reddy warned that the TRS leaders and MLAs will not be allowed to roam on the roads unless compensation is paid immediately.