Provide medical services with a focus on poor: Collector

Adilabad: Doctors and medical staff at RIMS Hospital were urged to take the lead in providing medical services to patients.

A review meeting was held at RIMS Medical College, chaired by the RIMS director, with professors and assistant professors from all departments attending.

During this meeting, district Collector Rajarshi Shah emphasized that most people visiting RIMS Hospital are from economically weaker sections. Hence, medical services should be provided with the poor in mind. He particular-ly stressed the need for all types of deliveries to be conducted in the gynecology department without the need for referrals. He also in-structed officials to take necessary steps to ensure that pregnant women opt for govern-ment hospitals, including RIMS, for their deliv-eries instead of private hospitals. Special at-tention was also drawn to conducting tubectomy procedures for women in need.

The Collector interacted with professors from various departments to understand their chal-lenges. He pointed out that patient care staff are available to attend to the patients’ needs and encouraged the use of patient care ser-vices for any required assistance. He advised professors to focus on diagnostic services like X-rays, ECG, scans, blood tests, and other med-ical examinations.

The Collector inquired about vacant posts in the nursing college and learned from the prin-cipal that applications for MSc Nursing had been submitted this year and that 8 staff nurs-es had been hired as teaching faculty. He also sought details on the duties and responsibili-ties of Resident Medical Officers (RMOs). He noted that the government has increased the Aarogyasri health insurance coverage from five to ten lakh rupees and asked for special attention to be paid to the scheme.

The meeting was attended by RIMS Director Jai Singh Rathod, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Narendra Rathod, hospital superintendents Dr. Ashok, Dr. Satyanarayana, and other officials.