Rain-hit farmers to get relief: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Farmers who lost their standing crop due to recent hail storms and unseasonal rain will get compensation, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Sunday, the Minister directed the officials to submit the crop loss details as early as possible.

"The State Government will rescue all the farmers who suffered crop loss. Preliminary reports suggest that the hailstorms and unseasonal rains damaged crops in 51,000 acres belonging to nearly 35,000 farmers. The unseasonal rain wreaked havoc on crops especially chilli and maize in Narsampet, Parkal and Bhupalpally constituencies," Errabelli said. It may be recalled here that Errabelli along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy had inspected rain-affected areas in the erstwhile Warangal district on January 18. The government will help these farmers after getting a comprehensive report on crop loss, the minister assured.

Referring to the spread of coronavirus, he instructed the health officials to contain the pandemic by coordinating with other departments and the people's representatives. "Ensure beds with oxygen facilities in all primary and community health care centres along with district hospitals. The onus is on health officials to keep an eye on private hospitals that charge exorbitant prices for treating Covid-19," Errabelli said. He also emphasised the need for setting up quarantine centres in all revenue and Assembly constituencies.

As a precautionary measure, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a fever survey in the State and it was yielding good results. He had a special praise for ASHA workers and ANMs who have been striving hard to conduct fever surveys and in distributing the Covid-19 kits to the needy people.

Referring to Dalit Bandhu scheme, Errabelli said that MLAs will take active part in identifying the beneficiaries in their areas.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaska, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy, MLCs Kadiyam Srihari, Baswaraj Saraiah, Thakkallapally Ravinder Rao, ZP chairman M Sudheer Kumar, Hanumakonda district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Warangal collector B Gopi were among others present.