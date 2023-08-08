SFI’s Vidyarthi Chaitanya Padayatra reaches Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Vidyarthi Chaitanya Mahapadayatra is being organised for the last six days under the aegis of Students Federation of India (SFI) district committee reached Karimnagar on the seventh day after completing 450 kilometers across the district. On this occasion, a huge rally was organised from Telangana Square to Revenue Garden and after that a closing meeting was organised.

SFI State secretary Talla Nagaraju speaking at the meeting said that after the formation of Telangana State, the education sector is completely weakened. He said that pending scholarship reimbursement dues of Rs 5,177 crore due to the students have not been released till now. Students are facing many problems due to lack of basic infrastructure such as toilets and urinals in government schools. He said that the uniforms given to the students are of poor quality and wearing out quickly.

The Gurukuls across the state are being run in rented buildings and the students are facing many problems with poor facilities and poor quality rice. Vice president Shangarapu Rajinikanth demanded construction of new buildings for Pharmacy College.