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Speed up priest quarters’ construction: DC
In Short
Adarsh Surabhi inspects ongoing construction at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple
Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi directed the concerned officials to expedite the construction of the priests’ quarters and the spiritual centre at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. He inspected the ongoing construction of the priests’ quarters and the spiritual center within the temple complex on Wednesday. The Collector instructed officials to ensure that the construction of the priests’ quarters is completed by the end of January next year, and the spiritual centre by November 15 of this year. He emphasised that the construction work should proceed rapidly without any delays and directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure completion within the stipulated deadlines.
Furthermore, the Collector instructed that quality standards must be strictly adhered to during construction, and that the work should be monitored regularly to ensure it is completed within the stipulated deadline.
The Devasthanam Chairman Raghunathacharyulu, Pebbair Municipal Chairman Srinivas Goud, and officials, among others, were present.
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