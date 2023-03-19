Students shine at Sparkrill '23

AICTE former chairman Prof. S S Mantha exhorted students to develop job skills and life skills for betterment of their career. Speaking at the SR University's Sparkrill '23 fiesta at Ananthasagar on Saturday, he said that students need to prioritise learning new technological tools and keep themselves abreast with the best practices. "Events such as Sparkrill enhance the competitive spirit among the students," Mantha said.





Prof. R Ravi Kumar, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, said that students need to be proactive and participate in all the extracurricular activities. SR University Chancellor A Varada Reddy said that college fests bring out the hidden talent of students. "College fests are good platforms for the students to show their creativity," Varada Reddy said. Vice-Chancellor Prof. G R C Reddy said that they have been organising several programmes in academic, sports and extra-curricular activities. He said that SR University clinched 91st place in the MHRD – NIRF rankings. On the occasion, students showed their creative models besides participating in cultural programmes.



