Surekha kicks up storm over arrest of supporters

Warangal: It appears that the minister Konda Surekha who is facing a defamation suit filed by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for her alleged derogatory remarks on the latter’s family stirred up yet another controversy in the erstwhile Warangal district politics.

Surekha’s loyalists put up flexis of their leader ignoring the Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy on the occasion of Dasara festivities at Dharmaram village under Geesugonda mandal on Friday night.

It didn’t go down well with the cadre of Revuri. They allegedly damaged the flexis and obstructed Surekha’s cadre from putting up them. Both the groups came to fisticuffs. The Surekha cadre alleged that the police arrested them only leaving the Revuri loyalists.

Learning about the incident, Konda Surekha rushed to the Geesugonda Police station and demanded the transfer of the inspector and sub-inspector (SI).

Upon learning the minister was in the police station, the Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP), Ambar Kishor Jha, rushed to the Geesugonda Police station and convinced her that a thorough inquiry would be conducted and action would be taken against the police personnel if they made any mistake.

According to the information, the arrested persons were identified as B Raju Kumar, M Suresh Raju, Ch Ranjith, Ch Shiva, U Vamsi, and K Raju Kumar. They are Konda Surekha’s loyalists.

Surekha followers started a protest on the Dharmaram Railway gate road and caused two kilometres of traffic jams on the Narsampet-Warangal highway. The police arrested the protestors and shifted them to Geesugonda Police Station.

Geesugonda Inspector A Mahender said that a case was registered against six members. It’s learnt that the Congress high command told Surekha

to leave from the police station which she obliged. She said no comments when media persons asked her about the incident.