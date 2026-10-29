Teachers Must Give Individual Attention to Every Student: Collector Sneha Shabarish

WARANGAL: District Collector Sneha Shabarish has directed teachers to implement new education methods in schools in line with students’ future plans and career goals. She stressed that quality education should be provided while also creating awareness among students about higher education and employment opportunities.

The Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Kankara Board Zilla Parishad High School in Mahabubabad town on Thursday. Sitting with students in a classroom, she observed the teaching methods of teachers and directly asked students whether they understood the lessons being taught.

Focus on English Skills

Ms. Shabarish instructed teachers to pay special attention to each student and monitor both academic progress and personal issues regularly. She asked them to conduct subject-wise special classes as per schedule and give priority to English in classroom teaching so that students develop proficiency in the language.

She said language skills would help students pursue higher education and avail employment opportunities in the future. Teachers should guide students to set goals and explain pathways to engineering, medicine, other professional courses and government jobs, she added.

Digital Learning and Activities

The Collector said importance should be given to digital classes, practical learning, reading and writing skills, along with sports, cultural and social activities. She also advised teachers to encourage students to participate actively in these areas.

Ms. Shabarish interacted with Class 10 students Mokshitha, Charan, Varun Tej and Satwik and enquired whether they understood the lessons taught in class. She directed the headmaster to ensure accurate recording of attendance of both students and teachers.

Health and Hygiene

The Collector instructed staff to take adequate precautions while preparing mid-day meals and to conduct medical examinations as per schedule. She asked officials to monitor students’ physical and mental well-being continuously and organise health check-ups through RBSK medical teams.

She also called for activities that promote mental well-being among students. The school premises should be kept clean at all times, and steps should be taken to construct compound walls and toilets wherever required, she said.

Ms. Shabarish further directed officials to create awareness among students on health, education, nutrition and sanitation.