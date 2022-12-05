Teamwork pays dividends: CP AV Ranganath

Warangal: Working together as a team pays dividends, Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said. Inspecting various wings on the premises of Commissionerate here on Sunday, he said that working in tandem produces better results in safeguarding the interests of the people.

Interacting with the Armed Reserve personnel, Ranganath told them to meet him personally or send him a message on mobile phone to resolve their issues if any. He emphasised the need for police following discipline code.

"Any laxity in discharging their duties will not be spared," the CP said. Ranganath assured the staff of paying attention to their issues besides focusing on their welfare. A special meeting will be organised to take feedback on issues faced by the staff, he said.

The CP inspected the command control room, dog squad, consumer stores, special branch, hospital and the construction of the Commissionerate building. Armed Reserve additional DCPs Nagaiah, Anantaiah, Surender, Special branch ACP Tirumal, reserve inspectors Nagesh, Bhaskar and Chandrasekhar were among others present.