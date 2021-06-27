Telangana doing well in NREGS works

Warangal: While the target is to achieve 13 crore person-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the State was able to provide 9 crore person-days of work in the 2021-22 financial year, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. In a statement released here on Saturday, he said that the government has released 1,432 crores under the scheme.



"Compared to last year's 17.50 lakh persons who got benefited under the scheme, this year the government was able to provide work to 35.50 lakh persons," Errabelli said. He said that the government has taken all possible measures to protect the labourers from the coronavirus pandemic. The Minister sought the people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing without fail.

Errabelli thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning Rs 1 crore to each district (except Hyderabad) for carrying Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes.