Telangana Government focussing on empowering dalits

Warangal: Make full use of Dalit Bandhu scheme, Warangal District Collector B Gopi told the beneficiaries. In a meeting aimed at sensitising the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries here on Thursday, he said that the State government introduced the scheme to empower the scheduled castes (SCs). Stating that the beneficiaries have been selected as per the guidelines of the government, he said that the administration ensured transparency.

"Before grounding the units, the administration is taking care of beneficiaries' chosen fields such as poultry, dairy, tent house, electrical, electronics, mobile repairing, auto trolley, medical, general, fertiliser and pesticide businesses," Gopi said. He told the committee members to advise the beneficiaries in selecting the right business.

He said that 50 per cent of the Rs 10 lakh will be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries initially after they submit the estimation papers of their chosen business. "It's better if the beneficiaries start their business on a small scale mode. They could expand their business after tasting profits, he added.

After inspecting tractors, auto trolleys etc of various companies at the Zilla Parishad premises, the Collector advised the beneficiaries to enquire with the experts about the quality of the products. Additional Collector Hari Singh was among others present.