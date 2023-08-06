Tenders for liquor shops begin in Sircilla

Sircilla: District Excise Superintendent S Panchakshari on Saturday said that a gazette notification has been issued to conduct the tender process for liquor shops in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

S Panchakshari said that the acceptance of applications for 48 liquor shops in the district started on Aug 4. Applications will be received till Aug 18 in room G-36 on the first floor of the Integrated District Offices Complex.

Speaking to the press here,he said according to the government guidelines, a gazette notification has been issued to hold tenders for 48 liquor shops in for the year 2023-25.

He said that out of 48 liquor shops in the district, reservations have been finalized for 14 liquor shops. He said that 9 shops for Goud community, 5 liquor shops for SCs were finalized through lucky draw. 34 shops have been allocated under general quota.

Panchakshari said that those who are interested in knowing how much business has been done in any shop can contact the help desk set up at G-36 on the first floor of IDOC and they will tell all the details.

One can also know the location and reservation details of the shops. If it is difficult to come to the IDOC and find out the details, the house officers of the nearest excise station can also be contacted.

A person can make any number of applications in a single shop and also said that the same person can apply for many shops, he said. CIs Ghulam Mustafa, MPR Chandrasekhar, GundetiRamu participated in the press conference.