Tribals to get podu rights on June 30

Warangal: The people are not ready to believe the Congress and the BJP, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. The minister along with Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy laid foundation stone for several road works in Sangem mandal of Warangal district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has rolled out several programmes for the welfare of SC, ST and backward classes.

“People struggled to get drinking water in the united Andhra Pradesh. In contrast, Telangana Government ensured that the throats of people in Telangana should never go parched,” Rathod said, referring to the Mission Bhagiratha. She said that the conversion of thandas as gram panchayats paved the way for 3,146 tribals to become sarpanches.

Rathod dared the Congress and the BJP to show which of the States ruled by them are on par with Telangana Government in providing Aasara pensions. KCR also gave a fillip to caste-based professions, Rathod said, referring to the GollaKuruma and fishermen community. The State Government is all set to fulfill the dream of Adivasis by granting rights over podu land, Rathod said. The distribution will begin on June 30. Telangana State Roads Development Corporation Mettu Srinivas, BRS leaders Narahari, Babu, N Venkanna, Kumaraswamy, Kalavathi were among others present.