TRS cadres to celebrate Rythu Bandhu success

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the TRS cadres will celebrate a weeklong celebration from January 3 (Monday) to mark the occasion of crediting Rs 50,000 crore into the accounts of farmers from the time of introducing the Rythu Bandhu.



It may be mentioned here that by January 10, the Rs 50,000 crore will be credited to the accounts of farmers.

In a statement here on Sunday, the Minister said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao had given a call in this regard to the cadres. "It's a huge occasion and no other State in the country has achieved such a feat so far. All the credit goes to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the welfare of the farmers," Errabelli said.

In all, 63 lakh farmers are enjoying the benefit of Rythu Bandhu scheme, he added.

He called upon the party cadres in Palakurthi constituency to organise programmes such as Sankranthi Muggulu, essay writing and painting competitions for students, all based on Rythu Bandhu theme. These programmes will be conducted at the 2,600 Rythu Vedikas across the State, he added. He appealed to cadres to carry the celebrations in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.