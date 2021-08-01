Warangal: 2 postgraduate chain snatchers held

Warangal: Velair police in Warangal Commissionerate on Sunday arrested two postgraduates, who turned chain snatchers, and seized gold jewellery worth around Rs 6 lakh, two motorcycles and two smart phones from them.

The accused have been identified as Pulluri Rajesh of Dharmaram village under Jammikunta mandal and Bathula Raju of Gollagudem under Saidapur mandal in Karimnagar district.

Disclosing the details to press persons here, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that the accused were classmates since their graduation. While Rajesh runs a pan shop, Raju has been working as a medical representative. The duo, who have become slaves to their bad habits, have decided to resort to chain snatching. They targeted lone women as their prey. Fearing closed circuit television camera (CCTV) surveillance in the city, they decided to rob women in rural areas.

The accused so far decamped with mangal sutra of three women in separate incidents near Kannaram village under Velair mandal, near outer ring road at Unikicherla under Dharmasagar mandal and near Regonda village under Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet. Police nabbed the accused at Madikonda, suburbs of Warangal, when they were heading to Hyderabad to sell the stolen jewellery.

Commissioner commended DCP Pushpa, Kazipet ACP Ravindra Kumar, Dharmasagar Inspector Ramesh, Velair Sub-Inspector Venkateshwarlu and others involved in arresting the accused.