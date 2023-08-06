Warangal: 3 railway stations set for huge makeover

Warangal: Three major railway stations in the erstwhile Warangal district are set for a huge makeover.

Thanks to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), Centre’s flagship programme to modernise Railways. Kazipet, Jangaon and Mahabubabad stations are among the 21 selected for the modernisation in Telangana by the Centre. The plan is to showcase the grandeur of Indian diversity. These redeveloped stations will be equipped with new state-of-the-art passenger amenities as well as upgradation and replacement of the existing facilities. Kazipet railway station is one of the most pivotal junctions on the Secunderabad-Balharshah route. The station handles a whopping daily footfall of 24,269 passengers. The aesthetics and amenities will be improved to the next level with an estimated cost of Rs 24.45 crore. The station will get an elegant frontal view and an elongated portico, improved lighting, better circulating area, upgraded parking space, divyangjan-friendly infrastructure, environment-friendly building by use of Green energy, etc., besides improved facilities for the comfort and the safety of travelers.

A 12-meter wide foot-over bridge will be constructed to provide connectivity for passengers between platforms. The existing restroom facilities and the creation of modern toilet blocks to cater to the needs of the growing passenger base, according to Railway officials.

Likewise, the amenities will also be improved at Jangaon and Mahabubabad railway stations with an estimated cost of Rs 24.50 crore and Rs 39.72 crore respectively. The Railways chalked out a plan to complete these works within two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Stations across the country including Kazipet, Jangaon and Mahabubabad Railway stations at 9 am on Sunday (August 6) through Remote Video Link.