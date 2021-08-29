Warangal: 5th Springer International conference held

Warangal: The objective of the Springer International Conference is to provide a unified platform for advanced and multi-disciplinary research towards the design of smart computing, information systems and electronic systems, said Dr G Sanath Kumar, deputy director of the MSME Tool Room, Hyderabad.

Speaking at the 5th Springer Indexing International Conference on Data Engineering and Communication Technology (ICDECT) 2021 organised by the KITS Warangal, he said that the theme focuses on various innovation paradigms in system knowledge, intelligence, and sustainability that may be applied to provide a realistic solution to the problems in society and industries. KITSW principal and Conference Chair Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the conference offers a real opportunity to bring scientists of different disciplines together to discuss new developments and find advanced solutions breeding new trends in various streams of engineering. The conference would also provide a platform for the research community and industry to share the recent developments, and to discuss the discoveries in computational intelligence and informatics, he added.

According to HoD, ECE, Prof B RamaDevi, all registered and accepted research papers of this conference would be published in Springer Lecture Notes on "Data Engineering and Communications Technologies (LNDECT)". It is indexed by internationally reputed SCOPUS, INSPEC, EI Compendex. And also all books published in this series are submitted for consideration in the Web of Science. In all, 40 research papers have been shortlisted out of a total 150 for presentation. Rajya Sabha member and Secretary & Correspondent of the KITSW, Capt V Laxmikantha Rao, treasurer P Narayana Reddy and Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar congratulated the ECE department for the success of the conference.

Guest of honor Professor & HoD, IT-CMRTC Hyd., Dr K Srujan Raju, Dean-Student Affairs, Dr G Raghotham Reddy, ICDECT-2021 convenors Dr K Ramudu and A Srinivas, co-convenors Md Abdul Muqueem and D Santhosh Kumar and Associate professor of Chemistry and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary and others were present.