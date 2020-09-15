Warangal: A rivalry revival in the offing

Warangal: The return of Konda couple – Surekha and Murali - toWarangal East politics could well be an elixir of strength to the Congress, which is struggling to rediscover its form from the onslaught inflicted by the ruling TRS.

With the things didn't go well with the TRS, former Minister Konda Surekha, who represented Warangal East on TRS ticket, joined the Congress and contested unsuccessfully from Parkal in 2018. On the other hand, Kondas' arch rival Nannapuneni Narender (TRS) was elected from the East constituency defeating Congress' Vaddiraj Ravichandra, a nonlocal who belongs to Khammam. Since then the Congress is in a state of dormancy in Warangal East constituency.

"Konda couple, known for their firebrand politics, have certainly infused life into the Congress cadres with their return to city politics. It augurs well for the party especially ahead of Corporation polls," TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash told The Hans India.

As predicted, the return of the Konda couple to Warangal East politics ignited a war of words between the Congress and the ruling TRS. The development comes in the wake of Konda Surekha's claims that she and her husband Konda Murali had masterminded the victory of majority of the Corporators in Greater Warangal Municipal polls in 2016. It may be recalled here that Kondas were with the TRS then.

The development is seen as a revival of rivalry between Kondas and Nannapuneni Narender. Though both – Konda Surekha, the then MLA of Warangal East and Nannapuneni, the then Mayor, - were in the TRS until 2018 Assembly elections, they never gelled together.

With the Greater Warangal municipal polls around early next year, Konda couple has recently announced that they would focus on Warangal East politics and work for the win of Congress candidates.

Against this backdrop, the 17 Corporators owing allegiance to MLA Nannapuneni Narender launched a tirade against Konda Surekha.

Objecting to the remarks made by Surekha, the Corporators had attributed their win in the Corporation elections to the TRS Government's welfare schemes and development programmes, and their active participation in the separate State agitation.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders - TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash, TPCC Secretary Kothapally Srinivas and Warangal Minority Cell president Md. Ayud – hit back at the TRS Corporators, reiterating that they all (Corporators) owe to Konda couple for their present position. Further, the Congress leaders expressed confidence that they would turn the tables on TRS by winning the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation.