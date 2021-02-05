Warangal: APGVB goes hi-tech

Warangal: The Andhra Pradesh Grameea Vikas Bank (APGVB), a Government of India undertaking, has launched Digital Insta Savings Account (DISA) mobile app on Thursday. The app was launched by State Bank Group chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Tewari (B,T&S), Managing Director CS Setty, Managing Director (R &DB), SBI, Devendra Kumar, CGM (A&S), SBI, N Aravind Kumar, GM (RRB), A&S, SBI, K Praveen Kumar, chairman, APGVB, and V Arvind, chairman, TGB. Dinesh Kumar Khara said that APGVB and TGB were most progressive RRBs in the country. He said that the banks have been doing well in promoting housing and gold loans etc. He emphasised the need for RRBs adopting State-of-the-art technology.

DISA features: Aadhaar OTP authentication-based account; Aadhaar number and OTP received from UIDAI will be entered by customer; Photo, name, date of birth and address will be fetched from UIDAI. These fields are non-editable; Account is opened instantly after updating the required fields and documents; Approximate time taken to open Insta account is 10 minutes.

Opened under single name only; Transaction limit cap at Rs 49,990 per transaction; Maximum balance can be Rs 1 lakh only; Zero balance account; Mobile banking will be activated; RuPay Debit Card will be issued; SMS alerts are activated immediately.

Eligibility: Individuals above 18 years of age; Customers should not have any existing relationship with the bank; Customer must be having a valid Aadhaar card that is linked to mobile number.