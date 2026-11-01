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Warangal bids tearful adieu to people’s leader Mekala Ravi
In Short
Hundreds pay their last respects to the CPI leader remembered for championing the cause of the poor and the working class
Hanumakonda: CPI leader and RashtraSamithi member Mekala Ravi was laid to rest with tearful tributes in Warangal on Saturday. He passed away at Warangal MGM Hospital on Friday following an illness. His last rites were performed at Shivanagar, where hundreds of people, CPI leaders, activists and representatives of various organisations gathered to pay their respects.
CPI State Secretary and Kothagudem MLA KoonamneniSambasiva Rao, State Assistant Secretaries TakkallapalliSrinivasa Rao and ET Narasimha, and Warangal West MLA NainiRajender Reddy paid floral tributes.
Koonamneni described Ravi’s death as a major loss to the party and people’s movements, recalling his lifelong struggle for workers’ rights, housing for the poor and public welfare. He assured the family of the party’s continued support.
Leaders from various political parties and public organisations also attended the funeral, remembering Ravi’s dedication and commitment to the underprivileged.