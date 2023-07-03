Warangal: BJP brings wagon factory to fore

Warangal: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Warangal on July 8, the BJP comes up with the proposal of establishing a wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet in addition to the periodical overhauling (POH) workshop. This was revealed by the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy who was here on Sunday along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and former minister Eatala Rajender to look after the arrangements for Modi’s visit. In principle, Modi had agreed to set up a wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet. The unit will manufacture 200 wagons a month; and its details will be released soon, Reddy said. The unit along with the POH will generate a lot of employment, he said.

“Warangal’s development has always been in BJP’s scheme of things,” Reddy said, referring to the city’s inclusion in the Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). In addition to them, the Centre has quite a few programmes in store for Telangana especially Warangal. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for the construction of regional ring road (RRR); and the onus is on the State Government to further it by taking up land acquisition as early as possible. While the State has to bear half of the land acquisition expenses, the Centre will take care of construction of RRR with an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore, Reddy said.

“For the first time in the country, a plan is on the anvil to take up an outer ring rail project in Telangana covering several districts. The Centre had already allocated funds for its survey. The Centre is also to take up the second phase of MMTS along with the extension of Ghatkesar-Yadadri line,” Reddy said, demanding the State Government to release its share of funds.

The Centre had included several historical sites such as 1,000 Pillars temple and UNESCO’s world heritage site Ramappa etc under various tourism circuit projects that will augur well for the economy of the locals, Reddy said. He said that his ministry will speed up the reconstruction of Kalyana Mandapam at the 1000 Pillars temple and the Kameshwaralayam at Ramappa temple. Reddy urged the Telangana Government to complete the formalities pertaining to PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA). Referring to the establishment of Sainik School, the Union Minister said that the ball is in the court of Telangana Government. Despite several letters from the Centre, the State had not responded, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to offer prayers at the historical Bhadrakali temple before laying foundation stone for the POH and wagon manufacturing unit. The PM will also address a public meeting, Reddy said. Earlier, the BJP leaders inspected Arts College Grounds and the POH site at Ayodhyapuram near Kazipet.

BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Redd, senior leaders Marthineni Dharma Rao, Rao Padma, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, Vannala Sriramulu, Kondeti Sridhar, Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy, G Premender Reddy, A Rakesh Reddy, G Vijayarama Rao and Hanumakonda district collector Sikta Patnaik were among others present.