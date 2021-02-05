Warangal: BJP decries false cases against party leaders

Warangal: BJP Warangal Urban District party president Rao Padma has alleged that TRS workers attacked party office after MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made instigating comments.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, she said that BJP has been striving for the restoration of Ram Mandir for a long time. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy's controversial remarks against the fundraising for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were uncalled-for, she said. The government which let off TRS activists has booked non-bailable cases against the BJP workers, she alleged.

BJP State spokesperson E Rakesh Reddy said that people were watching the developments after Challa Dharma Reddy raised questions over fundraising and accountability. Errabelli is behind Challa's comments and all that was happening as per the direction given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged. "KCR should respond over Errabelli's fund collection," Rakesh said.

The TRS is sure to bite the dust in the upcoming elections to the Graduates constituency Council seat and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Rakesh predicted. He commended 45 BJP leaders including Rao Padma, who were released from Warangal Central Prison on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that the BJP leaders were sent to judicial remand in connection with Sunday's attack on Challa's residence.

Former MP Chada Suresh Reddy and corporator Koraboina Sambaiah were among others present.