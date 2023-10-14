Warangal: ‘BRS failed to develop city’

Warangal : BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao criticised the BRS government for owning several welfare schemes and developmental programmes even though they were funded by the Centre.

He along with Union Minister of State, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region & Ministry of Cooperation B L Verma campaigned in the Fort Warangal of the Warangal East constituency about the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government as part of Intintiki BJP on Friday.

The BRS government not only neglected the development of the State but also hindered the Centre from implementing welfare schemes, Pradeep Rao said. “The KCR government did nothing for the people in its nine-year rule. The local MLA is no different. As a result, people lost their trust in BRS and are ready to teach it a fitting lesson,” he said. The city is turning into a cesspool whenever it rains even modestly, he alleged, accusing the urban local body for its failure to take necessary measures to address the problem. Pradeep Rao said that the ruling BRS people’s representatives made no effort to reach out to the people when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

Alleging irregularities in the implementation of welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu, double bedroom houses and BC Bandhu, he said that majority of the beneficiaries are kith and kin of the ruling party leaders, leaving the genuine beneficiaries high and dry. Explaining the welfare and developmental programmes initiated by the Narendra Modi Government, Pradeep Rao appealed to the people to extend their support to the BJP in the ensuing elections.

Referring to the huge response for the Intintiki BJP programme, Pradeep Rao said that it indicates the people's ire over the ruling BRS. BJP Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar and other senior leaders were among those present.