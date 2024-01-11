Warangal: BRS in a huddle for Lok Sabha polls

Warangal : Instead of focusing on fulfilling its election manifesto, the Congress seems to be loitering, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he said that the Congress managed to get hold of power.

It deceived the people by making false promises that are not possible to implement, he added. To prove its commitment, the Congress needs to work on the implementation of its Six Guarantees instead of spreading false information on the BRS government, Vinay said.

He alleged that farmers and pensioners are struggling as the government failed to disburse Rythu Bandhu and pensions.

“The BRS cadre needs to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. If we manage to send more BRS MPs to the Parliament, they will fight for more funds for Telangana in the Lok Sabha,” Vinay said. Vinay said that the Congress MPs never pressed the Centre for the fulfillment of assurances that were given under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

Later, Vinay along with 150 leaders left for Hyderabad to attend the party’s preparatory meeting of the Lok Sabha elections. The preparatory meeting will be held at Telangana Bhavan and presided over by the BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

KUDA former chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, BRS Warangal West constituency convener T Janardhan Goud, corporators Vijayalaxmi, B Ashok Yadav, Chennam Madhu, Soda Kiran, S Narsing and Rajitha Srinivas were among others who left for Hyderabad.