Warangal: Can Kitex change the fate of KMTP?

Warangal: The yet-to-get underway Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal has got a shot in the arm with the Ernakulam-based Kitex Group, one of the largest kids apparel manufacturers, announcing a Rs 1,000-crore project.

The announcement comes at a time when the people are doubting whether the KMTP in Sangem mandal, touted as a fibre-to-fabric integrated textile cluster, would really take off.

Although the government had promised to develop the KMTP with an estimated cost of Rs 1,552 crore, the project is a nonstarter even after more than three years.

After the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has acquired 1,200 acres for the park, a few top companies such as Korean Textile major Youngone Corporation have come forward to set up their units in the park. According to officials, work on internal roads and power lines is completed.

Efforts are on to ensure drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha. A dedicated pipeline will be laid from Chalivagu to address the needs of industrial waters.

Youngone Corporation proposed to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up manufacturing units of synthetic jackets, boots, track suits and other apparel used in trekking was allotted 290 acres. This apart, Ganesha Ecopet Private Limited, manufacturer of polyester staple fibre, is likely to invest Rs 500 crore in 50 acres.

Despite all these proposals, none of them have got forward so far. Adding more to it, the State Government also made no mention about the park in the budget. Against this backdrop, the Kitex Group's announcement to invest Rs 1,000 crore appears to be a ray of hope for the locals who were expecting livelihood opportunities to at least 10,000 people directly and indirectly.

With the initiative taken by the Telangana Government, a delegation led by Sabu M Jacob, managing director of Kitex Group, visited KMTP on Friday evening. Later, the MD announced Rs 1,000-crore investment in the first phase over the next two years.

The investment is expected to generate nearly 4,000 jobs. It's learnt that the Kitex Group has expressed its willingness to set up its unit if it was given more than 150 acres to which the government had given a nod.