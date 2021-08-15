Warangal: Congress gains traction, looks to up the ante

Warangal: Buoyant after the success of Dalita and Girijana Dandora at Indravelli, the TPCC has plans to energise its cadres by organising public meetings across the State. While the next meeting is scheduled to be held at Ibrahimpatnam on August 18, if one goes by the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's plans, close on its heels the Congress bigwigs want to organise a meeting in Warangal, probably in the first week of September. After demoralising electoral setbacks and further weakened by the defections, the Congress is ready to take on ruling TRS. It also wants to prove that the BJP, which projects itself as a potent force in Telangana, is wrong.

The Congress cadres appear to be on a high ever since Revanth was made the TPCC chief. A majority of Congress workers believe that Revanth is the last hope for the revival of Congress in Telangana. The party sympathisers believe that the leaders who won on Congress ticket betrayed their own party but the cadres are still intact. All that the leadership wants is an elixir that could lift the drooping shoulders of its party workers who have been subject to the onslaught of ruling TRS for the last seven years.

"Now, we believe that the flamboyance of Revanth could turn the tables on TRS in the 2023 elections. The party has already started gaining traction due to the change of guard at a time when it was facing its worst-ever crisis," Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. When asked about the proposed public meeting in Warangal, Naini said that it is likely to happen in the first week of September.

Plans are also afoot to invite Rahul Gandhi for the Warangal public meeting which could be a gigantic one. A decision in this regard would be taken in a few days, he said. The party is likely to mobilise its cadres from across the neighbouring districts. The party will go with all guns blazing to expose the misdeeds of the TRS Government, the DCC President said.