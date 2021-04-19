Warangal: Covid-19 rampant in Agency

Warangal: A surge in coronavirus cases kept the authorities on toes in the erstwhile Warangal district. It's learnt that at least 10 persons died of Covid-19 in MGM Hospital on Sunday. But the number of dead is six according to the MGM Hospital officials.

On the other hand, Covid-19 pandemic is rampant in Mulugu, predominantly Adivasi district. As of now, there are 150 Covid-19 patients in the MGM Hospital. MGM Superintendent Nagarjuna Reddy said that 400 beds are ready with oxygen facility.

Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya notified the Ramachandrunipet village under Mangapet mandal as a containment zone. The village has 29 active coronavirus cases.

Four of a family tested positive were shifted to government care centre in Eturnagaram. The people's movement was curtailed but for the emergency needs. The officials were taking care for the supply of essentials. A house-to-house survey is being taken up to identify the Covid-19 cases.

District medical and health officer Dr A Appaiah has formed medical teams to curb the spread of pandemic.

District collector and superintendent of police have been monitoring the situation besides taking measures to curb the virus. Four persons tested positive on Saturday out of the 220 persons upon whom Covid019 tests were conducted.

"The situation is under control and nothing alarming," Dr Appaiah said.

Meanwhile, the self-imposed shutdown is still in force in Kadipikonda village under Kazipet mandal since March 5. Elsewhere in Enugallu village under Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal Rural district, 39 tested positive for Covid-19, sources say. The health officials set up a medical camp in the village.