Warangal: Demand grows for coach factory

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government failed to fulfill none of the assurances given by the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, said Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy. He flagged off a bike rally here on Wednesday, in protest against the anti-people policies of the Centre and State. Speaking on the occasion, he held Centre and State governments responsible for the non-fulfillment of establishing a Railway coach factory in Kazipet and tribal university in Mulugu.

"The then Congress government at the Centre assured a coach factory to ensure employment opportunities to the locals, but the BJP-led Centre was looking to privatise everything in the country," Reddy said. It took almost seven decades for the Congress to turn India self-sufficient. The Congress established and helped several institutions that propped up the country's economy, but on the other hand the BJP has a one-point agenda to sell them out, the DCC chief said, criticising the government for its moves to privatise the Railways, Visakha Steel Factory etc.

He demanded the Centre to concede to the coach factory and tribal university demands of the Telangana people. The Congress will intensify the agitation if the Centre fails to fulfill the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act.

Senior leaders Namindla Srinivas, B Ashok Reddy, Thota Venkateshwarlu, Md Ayub, Banka Sampath Yadav and Aluvala Karthik were among others present.