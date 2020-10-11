Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao finds new way to reach out to people

Warangal/Jangaon: In a bid to create awareness among the people about the ongoing assets enrolment programme taken up by the State government, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday took to public address system to reach out the residents of Ragannagudem Panchayat under Raiparthy mandal.



"This is Errabelli Dayakar Rao, your favorite MLA and Minister. Please enroll your assets when the government employees turn to your home. The government has started an assets registration programme to provide security to the people. Don't feel any suspicion and cooperate with the officials," Errabelli said on the public address system. The Minister who made an unscheduled visit to the village enquired about the ongoing registration of assets. He spoke to the officials and elicited information about the progress of the assets' enrolment programme as well as took feedback from the people.

In another programme, the Minister who laid the foundation stone for the three roads worth around Rs 38.49 crore in Palakurthy constituency in Jangaon district referring to development, said that he would strive hard to put erstwhile Warangal ahead of other districts in the State.

"Special care would be taken for the development of Palakurthy which sent me to Assembly thrice," Errabelli said.