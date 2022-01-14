Warangal: Fake certificate gang busted

Warangal: The Warangal Commissionerate Police on Thursday busted yet another fake certificate racket.



In a joint operation, the Task Force, KUC and Hanumakonda police arrested two of the five-member gang and seized 22 fake certificates, a laptop, three printers, five CPUs and three cellphones from them. The accused have been identified as Gollapally Rajendraprasad of Naim Nagar in Hanumakonda and V Naresh Rao of LB Nagar in Hyderabad. The police are on the lookout for the other accused - Khaja Nayeemuddin, Srikanth Reddy and Kalikota Tirupati.

Disclosing the details, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that the gang has been organising student abroad service consultancies in Warangal and Hyderabad. The gang has been helping out students who don't have proper academic qualifications to go to other countries. The gang used to collect anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh based on a particular student's needs. On a tip-off, the police arrested the gang.

Tarun Joshi warned the people not to adopt such tactics to send their wards abroad. "If anyone is found guilty of such offenses will be blacklisted and they will not be eligible for government jobs in the future," the CP warned. He lauded Task Force DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad, inspector Srinivasji, sub-inspector Premanandam and others for apprehending the gang.

It may be recalled here that Warangal Commissionerate Police had busted a fake educational certificate enterprise and arrested 12 persons on December 21, 2021.