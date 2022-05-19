Warangal: Fake note gang held

Warangal: The CCS and Matwada Police on Thursday showed the arrest of two persons circulating fake currency notes. The accused have been identified as Ganisetty Nagesh of Visakhapatnam and Gorrela Muralimohan of Dowleswaram of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The duo offered fake notes three times to original notes to Medicherla Mohan of Chintoor at a bar in Hyderabad.

The duo told Mohan to collect fake notes near MGM Hospital in Warangal. Based on Mohan's complaint, the police arrested the duo and seized 30 bundles of fake notes, iodine, toner bottles and lime water.

Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi commended DCP (crimes) K Pushpa, Crime ACP P David Raju, CCS inspectors K Srinivas Rao, L Ramesh Kumar, Matwada inspector Ch Ramesh, sub-inspector L Komerelli and others for nabbing the accused.