Warangal: Finally, Kakatiya Zoo Park to get tiger

Warangal : For several years now, locals and officials alike have waited for tigers’ arrival at the Kakatiya Zoo Park in Warangal. Finally, the wait seems to be coming to an end with the intervention of Environment, Forests and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha. According to the Chief Wildlife Warden M C Pargaien, efforts are on to send a tiger and Gaur aka Indian Bison along with hog deer and barking deer to the Kakatiya Zoo.

However, the animal lovers may have to wait until April 1 to see these new additions. “A tiger enclosure is already ready besides a leopard enclosure,” officials said. M C Pagaien, who inaugurated the birds enclosure and battery-run vehicle at the Kakatiya Zoo here on Saturday, said that necessary measures will be taken before the new additions’ arrival.

“We also have plans to improve the aesthetics of the zoo park as per the suggestions made by the minister Konda Surekha. We are also looking to mobilise funds from individuals and organisations,” Pargaien said. Later, he inaugurated ecotourism camping at Puli Madugu in the Gudur forest area.

He said that they have launched a state-wide ‘Catch the Trap’ drive to prevent attempts of killing or hunting wild animals. He held a review meeting on the facilities and development of Pakala Wildlife Sanctuary.

Chief conservator Bhima Naik, Warangal DFO Bhukya Lavanya, Chandrasekhar and Krishnamachary were among others present.