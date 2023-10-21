Warangal: Gandhis lack understanding of Telangana, says D Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal : The people are not ready to trust the Congress, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Addressing a press conference along with Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali in Hanumakonda on Friday, he criticised Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka-- for their lack of understanding about the development that took place in Telangana.

“Even though the elections to the Assembly are fast approaching, the Congress is not in a position to announce its candidates. The Congress is mired in internal bickering. Moreover, it has a candidate in every district aspiring for the post of chief minister,” Vinay said. He said that people barely trust the Congress even though it has announced ‘Six Guarantees’. The Congress needs to answer whether these Six Guarantees are being implemented in other States ruled by them, Vinay said.

Calling K Chandrashekhar Rao as a visionary chief minister, Mahmood Ali said that Telangana has become a beacon for development in the country. “KCR tackled the drinking water problem in fluoride-affected Nalgonda district, and the electricity needs in the State,” Ali said.

The law-and-order situation in the State is excellent, he said. The BRS government initiated several welfare schemes for the Muslims which no other State in the country could do. He expressed confidence that 98 per cent of the Muslims would support Vinay, the BRS candidate from the Warangal West constituency. Former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and Libraries district chairman Md Azeez Khan were among others present.