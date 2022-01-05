Warangal: GST on handlooms opposed

Warangal: Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani demanded the Central government to withdraw its proposal to hike the Goods and Service Tax (GST) from 5 per cent to 12. Speaking at a protest carried by the handloom workers here on Wednesday, she said that the increase in tax on textile and handloom sectors will badly affect the weavers' community in Telangana and across the country. She thanked the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who exerted pressure on the Centre to defer its decision to hike the GST on handlooms.

"At a time when the State government has been trying to extend its helping hand to the weavers by implementing several welfare plans, the Centre's decision to hike the GST will severely affect the handloom sector," she said. Although the Centre had deferred its decision to hike the GST on handlooms, there is an imperative need to drop any such ideas, Sudharani said.

Representatives of the handloom societies and Padmashali community members submitted a memorandum to the Tahsildar. Warangal Padmashali Sangham coordinator Vadnala Narender, district president Adepu Mahender, city president DS Murthy and DCCB director Yelugam Raviraj were among others present.