Warangal: Gunpowder seized, one arrested

Warangal: The Task Force and Bheemadevarapally police on Monday arrested one person for illegally storing gunpowder at a house at Bheemadevarapallymandal headquarters in Warangal Urban district.

The police seized 36 bags of gunpowder, around 18 quintals, and a minivan from him. Speaking to media persons, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that Valle Ilayya, 36, of Viswanathanagar was taken into custody. Another accused Purushotham of Karimnagar is at large.

After finding it difficult to earn enough through farming, Ilaiah who found the need for huge quantities of gunpowder at local crusher units and granite industries, joined hands with illegal trader Purushotham. He procured huge quantities of gunpowder from him. He hid it in his backyard and was supplying it to the needy industries in vehicle. On a tip-off, the police raided Ilaiah's house and seized the explosives.

"The police averted a grave danger by apprehending the accused who stored explosives in a residential area. Any minor deviation would have ended in a huge explosion," Tarun Joshi said. He had a word of praise for the Taskforce ACP Pratap Kumar, Inspector Srinivasji, Bheemadevarapalli SI Chandramohan, AAO Salman Pasha and others, who took part in the raid.