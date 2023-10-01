Warangal: Kaloji cancels admissions of seven AP students

Warangal : Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) cancelled the admissions of seven Andhra Pradesh students who secured MBBS/BDS seats by producing fake nativity certificates. The students uploaded fake study certificates at the time of online registration and claimed to be eligible under the local quota. The incident came to light on Saturday although Matwada police booked a case against the students and the consultants following a complaint by the KNRUHS Registrar Dr S Sandhya on Friday.

The police registered a case against the Vijayawada-based consultant Kamireddy Nageshwar Rao and students - Populu Subramanyasai Teja, Vanipenta Sai Preethika Reddy, Tammineni Vishnuteja Reddy, Tanniru Sanjay, Arikatla Hanuman Reddy, Tekulapally Mahesh, and Garle Bhargav Dharmateja Yashwanth Naidu - under the IPC Sections 406, 417, 420, 468, and 471. The students were approached by consultant Kamireddy Nageshwar Rao for MBBS and BDS online options for admission into the courses of the 2023–24 academic year.

The university authorities detected the fraud during the verification of original certificates. These students submitted fake certificates stating that they had studied in Telangana from Class VI to Class IX. The police who interrogated two students on Saturday launched a search for the consultant.

SHO, Matwada, Venkateshwarlu said that they have booked cases against the seven students and their consultant. It’s learnt that the police are of the opinion that the consultant misguided the students. On the other hand, university officials suspected that students would definitely know about the category under which they had applied.

Meanwhile, two teams were constituted to inquire into the fake certificates. Bonala Kishan, ACP of Warangal said that as of now the students are being treated as victims; however, the role of Nageshwar Rao will be decided after his arrest.