Warangal: Kodandaram kicks off campaign for MLC polls

Warangal: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof Kodandaram, who is in the fray for the Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' Council seat kicked off his campaign at the Public Gardens here on Saturday. He interacted with the walkers and tried to convince them why he was going to contest for the Council seat.



Later speaking to media persons, he said that the State Government has made life miserable for the people by implementing its policies such as layout regularisation scheme (LRS). "At a time when people are struggling to cope with their economy since the outbreak of corona virus pandemic, the government has come up with the LRS to fill its coffers," Prof Kodandaram said. The registration of assets details online was also creating confusion among people. The employees assigned to register assets online have to climb trees to get data signals, he said.

No less than 1.5-lakh posts are vacant in the government services, however, the TRS Government made no attempt to fill them, the TJS chief said. On the other hand, the government was overburdening the employees assigning them with various works, he said.

"TRS failed the aspirations of the people who sacrificed their life for the separate Telangana. The TJS is here to fight back and fulfill the dreams of the people," Prof Kodandaram said, appealing to people to support his candidature. Further, he termed the election as a fight between the dictatorship and democracy.

A fresh electoral roll of the Graduates' Constituency is being prepared, hence all the graduates even though whose names were already included in the existing list have to submit a fresh application, he said. The TJS workers are ready to help the graduates in this regard, he added.